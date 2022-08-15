Season 7 of 'Grantchester' Just Ended on PBS — Will There Be a Season 8?

Charlotte Ritchie, the actress who plays Alison Cooper in Ghosts, Tessa Peake-Jones, who has portrayed Imelda Cousins in Holby City and Bryony in After Louise, and Al Weaver, the star of Press and Colette, are all set to return. Robson Green, who portrays Geordie, and Tom Brittney, who plays Will, will resume their roles too.

The release date of Season 8 has not yet been announced.