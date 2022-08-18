Time's Almost up, Bakers! Send in Your 'Great American Baking Show' Application Today
If you enjoy The Great British Baking Show, prepare to get swept away by a new season of The Great American Baking Show on the Roku Channel. Hosted by actress Ellie Kemper and actor Zach Cherry, the show will feature several of the original show's judges for a competition that's sweet as apple pie.
For those who would rather be in the kitchen than watching the clock count down, here's everything you need to know about how to apply to be on The Great American Baking Show.
Here's how to apply for 'The Great American Baking Show.'
Casting for the new season of The Great American Baking Show on the Roku Channel reportedly began in 2020, when outlets such as Delish and The Kansas City Star announced the application process had begun. According to Deadline, the show's season will be six episodes at sixty minutes each, similar to the format of the original.
Despite the title of the show being The Great American Baking Show, production is taking place in the United Kingdom. If selected, contestants will be flown out to likely reside in the same COVID-19 safe bubble where contestants on The Great British Baking Show lived.
Unfortunately, it appears that applications for the first season of The Great American Baking Show are currently closed, as the application says entries must be submitted no later than May 9, 2022, to be considered. However, this doesn't mean the application won't open up for future seasons in the coming months.
To apply for the show, contestants need to visit https://thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com. Then, they will need to answer a series of questions detailing how they began baking, how often they bake, and describing their most difficult dishes. They will also have to confirm that they are amateur bakers. Other questions address how in-depth contestants' experience with different types of baked goods (cookies, cakes, pies, etc.) and their family history with baking.
For the submission process, photos of both the aspiring contestant and their food are required, as well as an explanation of coronavirus vaccinations (if you have had/not had them for example) and a calendar. The submission form implies that filming could extend for many months and also asks if you have a U.S. passport, presumably because filming takes place in the United Kingdom.
What is 'The Great American Baking Show' release date?
Previously, The Great American Baking Show's first five seasons were released through ABC, but upcoming seasons of the show will be released exclusively through the Roku Channel starting sometime in 2023.
In the meantime, many of the seasons of The Great American Baking Show are unavailable to stream, but the Holiday Edition and two seasons of the show are available on Hulu. Fans can also stream The Great British Baking Show through PBS or Prime Video to catch up on all the baked goods excitement.