Time's Almost up, Bakers! Send in Your 'Great American Baking Show' Application Today

To apply for the show, contestants need to visit https://thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com. Then, they will need to answer a series of questions detailing how they began baking, how often they bake, and describing their most difficult dishes. They will also have to confirm that they are amateur bakers. Other questions address how in-depth contestants' experience with different types of baked goods (cookies, cakes, pies, etc.) and their family history with baking.