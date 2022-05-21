Red Bull's F1 Team Has Accused Aston Martin of Copying Their Car Design in Green

Red Bull's team principal, Christian Horner, expressed concern over Red Bull's intellectual property after seeing the AMR22, prompting outrage and disgust from Aston Martin. He told Sky Sports on May 20, "I'm not going to disclose exactly where we are with certain individuals. It would be a criminal offense because IP is a team's lifeblood, it's what we invest millions of pounds into it. You wouldn't want to see that turn up in a rival's organization. Otherwise, we may as well franchise it and be able to sell aerodynamics."