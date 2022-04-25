In another post, Red Bull stated that Plane Swap may only be about 40 seconds in total, but called it "an engineering marvel that will have taken the better part of a year to execute flawlessly." Aikins also said that a lot had to happen behind the scenes to make this a reality.

“There’s a whole bunch of very cool engineering going on, some fancy designs,” Aikins said. “The big thing is we have to prove that these planes, basically, they change. It’s almost like a transformer.