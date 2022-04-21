A lot of people think that if someone dies during an exam, everyone else taking it passes automatically. But ultimately, what happens when an unexpected event like death occurs during an exam depends on the institution administering it.

Some schools may decide to postpone the exam. Others may choose to cancel it altogether and give their students a passing grade. If you want to be sure, get in contact with your school's administration. Considering all of the unpredicted things that have taken place over the past few years, they may have some kind of policy on file.