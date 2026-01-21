Greenland Responds to Trump’s Takeover Talk With Humor, Protest, and MAGA Hats A MAGA remake just became Greenland’s coldest political clapback yet — and it’s stitched in bold red. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 21 2026, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The people of Greenland are standing up against any potential takeover by President Donald Trump. As Trump keeps pushing the idea that the United States should take control of Greenland, parody red caps modeled after MAGA hats have started popping up.

One of the caps getting the most attention reads “Make America Go Away.” Another says “Nu det NUUK!” and a third version reads “Already Great,” a not-so-subtle reminder that Greenlanders don’t think they need saving or rebranding. The hats aren’t just internet jokes. People have worn them at protests tied directly to Trump’s Greenland talk, including demonstrations outside the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen and at the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk.

Who created Greenland’s MAGA hats?

A big part of the viral wave traces back to Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, the owner of a Copenhagen clothing store, who started producing the caps after Trump’s Greenland rhetoric ramped up again. Jesper told the Associated Press the early versions didn’t move much — until the politics did. Then the hats took off, quickly selling out and triggering new orders.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realize this probably wasn’t a joke — it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” Jesper said. “So I said, OK, what can I do?” Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

Another major force behind the trend is Greenland Support, an initiative started by Victor Schøtt. That group sells “Make America Go Away” hats online, with proceeds going to a children’s charity in Greenland. Schøtt said the global response exploded quickly — especially from customers in the United States.

"It is important to use all of this attention for good, all of the profits from these hats are donated to bettering Greenland's future," Victor told USA Today. "Inadvertently, by threatening Greenland, he [Trump] is making sure that more and more countries are funneling money into it.”

Greenland is not going down without a fight.

For many Greenlanders, the parody MAGA hats are more than accessories. At large protests in Nuuk, thousands marched under banners saying “Greenland is not for sale” and sported the bright red caps to voice opposition, according to AP.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has also called Trump’s approach out directly. After Trump said the U.S. “need[s] Greenland” and linked the island to Venezuela and military intervention in an interview, Nielsen said, “It’s not just wrong. It’s disrespectful,” per Reuters. However, Nielsen also warned the people of Greenland that Trump was unpredictable.