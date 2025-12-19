Greg Biffle’s Ex-Wife Once Took Him to Court Over a Major Allegation "Been sick all afternoon about the Biffle family news. Can't believe they are all gone." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 19 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gbiffle

A former NASCAR driver and his family family were tragically killed in a plane crash just before Christmas 2025. Greg Biffle, who drove for NASCAR from 2003 to 2016, before semi-retiring, racked up more than a dozen wins, including the Auto Club 500 in February 2005, and in 2023, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Biffle’s life was cut short on Dec. 18, 2025, when a small plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County, N.C., according to the state highway patrol, per WBTV. Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu, and his two children were believed to be on board, and all died in the crash. Biffle and Grossu shared a 5-year-old son, while Biffle and his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, shared a 14-year-old daughter. Here’s what we know about his ex-wife and what happened between them.

Who is Greg Biffle's ex-wife, Nicole Lunders?

Source: Instagram/@gbiffle Greg Biffle with his second wife, Cristina, their son, and his daughter.

Greg Biffle was married before settling down with Cristina Grossu and welcoming his second child, a son named Ryder. Before Grossu, Biffle was married to Nicole Lunders from 2007 until 2015, just before he decided to step away from full-time racing. Biffle and Lunders had a bit of a public fallout after parting ways, even going to court over some disturbing allegations (more on that later).

After tying the knot in 2007, a few years passed before they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emma Elizabeth Biffle, in July 2011. At the time, Biffle was 41 and had already secured 16 Cup wins, per SB Nation. A few years later, the couple legally separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Heartbreaking Loss

Nicole Lunders is Emma's mom. Greg Biffle and Nicole were married 2007–2016. Emma, 14 died with her dad Greg, stepmom Cristina and half-brother Ryder, 5 in the plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina.



Love and strength for Nicole🫂💔#GregBiffle #Nascar pic.twitter.com/ymHMKS0no7 — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) December 19, 2025

Despite the split, Biffle’s daughter remained involved in his life and was reportedly often seen supporting her father at races. But that wasn’t the end of the road for Biffle and Lunders, and not just because they shared a child.

My heart aches for the entire Biffle family and victims involved. My heart is especially heavy for Greg and Nicole’s daughter, Emma, who was a friend to both my girls. Emma had the biggest heart, and would always stop and give me a hug. Our hearts are with them. 🕊️🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/3HnW1lQ0zi — Jordan Fish (@missjfish) December 19, 2025

Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sued him in 2017 over an invasion of privacy claim.

In 2018, Nicole Lunders filed a civil lawsuit against Biffle alleging an invasion of privacy, and she won her case. Lunders claimed that before they separated in 2015 and Biffle moved out, he secretly installed hidden cameras inside their $2.7 million Lake Norman mansion in North Carolina, per The Charlotte Observer.

According to the lawsuit, the cameras captured footage of Lunders and her mother inside their bedrooms. She also alleged that Biffle showed the images recorded by the hidden cameras to third parties. Biffle, however, told the court the security cameras were installed to catch maids he suspected of stealing.

During the trial, he testified that the cameras were aimed at bathroom closets, not bathing areas, per ESPN. Court filings also revealed that Biffle claimed the cameras led him to discover that Lunders was allegedly having an affair with her tennis instructor. That allegation prompted Biffle to file a separate lawsuit against Lunders, accusing her of “alienation of affection,” according to ESPN.

During the trial, Biffle was also accused of infidelity. While Lunders sought $5.5 million in damages for herself and $3.4 million for her mother, the jury ultimately awarded her $250,001 for the invasion of privacy.