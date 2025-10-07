Fans of Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Think They Spotted Her Boyfriend The activist is reportedly dating a photographer. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 7 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg are curious about her personal life, and they want to know more about who she is dating currently. The activist burst onto the public scene after she delivered a passionate speech at the U.N. Climate Action Summit about climate science back in 2019, when she was just 16, per NPR.

The savy teen shamed the world's leaders for not acting on climate change sooner, and her speech went viral. "How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said, and her words resonated worldwide. The young activist also opposed Israel's genocide in Gaza and was reportedly detained while trying to deliver humanitarian aid. The feisty activist has folks curious about her personal life, and she is reportedly in a relationship. So, who is Greta Thunberg dating?

Source: Mega Chris Kebbon and Greta Thunberg outside the Westminster's Magistrates Court in London.

Is Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg dating?

Greta Thunberg is reportedly dating a Swedish photographer who is also an activist. According to The Economic Times, Greta's boyfriend was one of the first to greet her in Stockholm after she was detained by Israel after attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza aboard the Madleen. The vessel was delivering supplies to Gaza on behalf of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, but the Israelis stopped the boat and deported everyone on board. Greta's boyfriend shared pictures from the ship on Instagram.

The post was captioned, "The day before the departure of the Madleen sailing to Gaza to break Israel's illegal siege and open a humanitarian sea corridor. Last boat preparation and first trainings onboard the Madleen. Emergency evacuation and basic sailing trainings but also last calm moments together before departure filled with love, care, and silly moments. #GazaFreedomFlotilla #AllEyesOnDeck #BreakTheSiege #FreePalestine."

Who is Chris Kebbon?

Greta's rumored boyftriend, Chris Kebbon, is the photographer who took pictures of the activist aboard the Madleen as it tried to deliver aid to Gaza. The photographer is from Sweden as well, and he is also passionate about protesting against the genocide happening in Palestine. His Instagram is full of pictures of him at protests, and he is often seen with Greta at climate change protests.

In a post about social and climate justice in Stockholm, Chris said it was important to choose people over profit. "It is more important than ever that we stand together to fight against hatred, violence, exploitation, extractivism, oppression, and inequality that are the results of a rich minority's never-ending greed at the expense of people and the planet," he wrote.

"We have to acknowledge our privileges and understand that it's mainly our duty to call out the injustices of the system we benefit from at the expense of all marginalized and oppressed groups," he continued. "We have to amplify their voices and fight in solidarity to dismantle this violent and destructive system."

The post included pictures of the protesters, including Greta, speaking out about change, and Chris noted that people from all walks of life were at the protest. "People from the Kurdish, Palestinian, Sámi, Ukrainian, Congolese, Sudanese, Uyghur, Hazara, Armenian, queer, climate, and social justice movements, and many more," he wrote, "filled the streets together to demand an end to this oppressive system."

