Home > News > Human Interest Griselda Blanco's Surviving Son Is Suing Netflix and Sofia Vergara Griselda Blanco was one of the masterminds behind cocaine trafficking in Miami in the late 1970s. She was also a mother. Where are her kids now? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 22 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/A&E

The nickname most people associate with Griselda Blanco very nearly tells a person all they need to know about her: Cocaine Godmother. She was also called Black Widow because Blanco murdered all of her husbands. It's tempting to write her off as a cold-hearted uncaring monster, but Blanco's softer side was always reserved for her four sons. In a video obtained by the Miami New Times, Blanco is asked by filmmaker Eddy Moretti about her children. "The most important part of my life are my sons," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Blanco was a complicated and terrifying woman whose story has been told in various mediums, including a fictionalized Netflix series titled Griselda where Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara steps into the drug lord's shoes but it's not without issues. We also meet her children, who at times are reluctant participants in the madness around them. Where are Griselda Blanco's kids now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Griselda Blanco's kids now? Only one of them is still alive.

According to Maxim, Blanco met her first husband in 1956 when she was only 13 years old. Carlos Trujillo was a "sometimes John and street hustler who specialized in creating false immigration documents and importing illegal immigrants into the United States." That's what drew Blanco to him, his street smarts. They would later marry which resulted in three sons: Osvaldo, Uber, and Dixon Trujillo. A decade later they were divorced and Blanco had Trujillo killed over a business disagreement.

The Miami New Times reported that Blanco's three older sons would go on to work for their mother, moving "roughly 2,200 pounds of yayo in Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco," throughout the 1980s. Blanco would marry a third time in 1978 to a contract killer by the name of Dario Sepulveda. Their first son and her fourth, Michael Corleone Sepulveda, was named after the infamous Godfather character played by Al Pacino. Blanco planned to hand her dynasty down to him someday, per the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1985, Blanco was arrested at her home in California. She was tried for three murders, although she committed countless more, and spent over a decade in prison. While there, her children were able to keep the drug business afloat. "By the time she was released in 2004, two of her sons had been killed by rivals in Colombia, and Griselda was deported there as an illegal U.S. immigrant."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

In a video viewed by the Miami New Times, Blanco is watching a DVD her son Michael made for her. He is with his wife and children and appears to be giving Blanco a tour of his home. Documentarian Eddy Moretti is with Blanco as she watches the DVD, and asks how she feels about seeing her only living son grown up. It makes her sad. It's unclear exactly how her three older sons died.

Michael Corleone Sepulveda is suing Netflix and Sofia Vergara.

Netflix's Griselda premieres on Jan. 25, 2024, but not if the Cocaine Godmother's family has anything to say about it. Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Michael claims he has been "providing interviews since 2009 to individuals interested in developing his life story and that of his mother into a production, potentially a show, and a book."