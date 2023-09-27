Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Customer Reveals Grocery Store "Discount Price" Is Actually Higher Than the Original A woman discovered that her grocery store discount price was actually higher than the original, and folks are now paying attention while shopping. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 27 2023, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mummakafe

If you ask most people, folks would agree that the cost of groceries has gone up significantly. Eggs are the most expensive they’ve ever been, meat prices have increased by 10 percent, fruits and vegetables by 9 percent, and baked goods have climbed in price by 13 percent, per the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Article continues below advertisement

As such, folks are making it a point to take advantage of deals and sales at neighborhood supermarkets and popular chains. However, is a deal a deal when prices are sometimes marked up without our knowing? It seems that this is the case at one Woolies (aka Woolworths) location. A woman on TikTok said that the grocery store discount price was actually higher than the original. Here’s the scoop.

Source: Getty Images Stock photo

Article continues below advertisement

A woman claims that the grocery store discount price is actually higher than the original.

The jig is up. In a September 2023 TikTok post, creator Mumma Kafe (@mummakafe) shared a video of her latest find at a Woolies location, seemingly in Australia. And unfortunately, it looks like the store tried to pull a fast one on shoppers.

As the video starts, the TikToker is seen checking out the baked goods aisle and is eyeing a jelly-and-cream-filled donut for purchase. At first glance, the pastries are priced at $4.50 as a special. The sticker reads that customers will save $0.25 and says that the price of the six-pack was originally $4.75.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the grocery store clearly didn’t expect the woman to further investigate. She proceeded to rip off the special sticker price to see the original price. And she realized that not only was she played by the special price, the original price was $4.25.

Article continues below advertisement

After seeing the original price of the pastries, the TikToker proceeded to back away from the dessert aisle. So it’s safe to assume that she decided not to purchase the donuts.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users are not surprised by the pricing and shared that there are ways around it.

No one likes to feel ripped off, especially when it comes to purchasing food. So, once fellow TikTok users realized the situation at hand, many offered advice in the comment section.

“Don’t rip the special tickets off. If it's higher than the normal price, you get it for free when it's scanned. Company policy,” one person shared. “By law, if there are two prices on display, they have to sell it for the lower one,” another person said.

Article continues below advertisement

Some folks revealed that they’ve had varying experiences at their neighborhood grocery store. A few people shared that some Woolies locations have digital price tags, so there’s no way to check the original price.

Article continues below advertisement

“They are changing prices more often so we can’t keep track of the price hikes. Every time I shop, things are at a different price compared to the week before,” another user shared.