How Accurate Are Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day Predictions?

If the rodent sees its shadow, then six more weeks of winter are on their way; however, if it doesn't, spring will come early. Sounds ridiculous, right? What kind of country puts all their faith in a groundhog to determine their forecast?

No matter how many times we watch, there's always a nagging thought in our minds: How accurate are Groundhog Day predictions? Luckily, we did some digging, so stick around as we dive into the groundhog's precision.