"I Don't Understand What Is Happening" — A Woman Gets Grubhub Order With 32 Oz of Mustard In a viral social post, a woman shared that she received a Grubhub order with 32 ounces of mustard and is left confused. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 21 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Ordering food delivery is pretty simple thanks to technology. For most restaurants, you can order via apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Instacart, or Slice for whatever your appetite desires.

With most food delivery apps, you can specify what meals you like, make specific requests such as no ketchup or mayonnaise, or specify if you’d like your poultry or fish cooked. That said, there are a few instances where the restaurant and delivery drivers get it wrong — from delivering cold food to completely leaving out items you requested. However, one woman on TikTok shared that a Grubhub driver had the audacity to deliver 32 oz of mustard with her order. And no, we’re not joking. Here’s the full scoop.

A TikTok user shared that she received 32 oz of mustard in her Grubhub order.

Contrary to popular belief, there is such a thing as too much mustard. In a July 2023 TikTok post, creator Abby Monae (@abbymonae) shared that she received 32 oz of mustard with her Grubhub order from Raising Cane's. “I appreciate innovation and the teamwork it took to get my 32 ounces of mustard. I want to give you both a kiss,” the video caption reads.

As the video starts, a perplexed Abby shared her story. “So I just order Cane’s on Grubhub and I get a message from my driver saying, ‘I’m sorry, they don't carry 32 ounces of mustard. Call Grubhub for a refund,’” Abby said.

Abby continued: “And I didn’t see it and then I got a text right after saying, 'Nevermind, they got it.' And I was confused because I didn’t think I ordered 32 ounces of mustard. I’m not really a mustard girl.” Abby then shared that she received her order and was shocked at the discovery.

“Then I go to put my straw into my drink and I realize...” Abby said before lifting the drink into the view of the camera. “That’s mustard,” she continued with a shocked expression. She then went on to dip her chicken in the cup of mustard.

“I’m going to eat it because I don’t like wasting food, but what the f----?" Abby said while taking a bite of her meal. “I didn’t even order 32 ounces of mustard. I don’t understand what is happening, but I appreciate them making it happen for me,” she added.

TikTok users are confused with Abby receiving 32 oz of mustard since it looks like Cane’s sauce.

It’s no surprise that Tiktok users are a tad bit confused with Abby receiving 32 oz of mustard. For starters, many folks believe that her mustard actually looks like Cane’s sauce. Not to mention, others want to see where the mix-up could have happened.

“I’m confused. That doesn’t even look like mustard lol. That looks like Cane's sauce,” one user said. “Not that I don’t believe you cuz I obvi do, but can you show a copy of your order? I need to see how we got here,” another user asked.

Interestingly, Grubhub jumped into the comment section and showed Abby some love since she praised the brand for going the extra mile even though she didn’t want that much mustard. “Not all heroes wear capes,” the brand said.