Gus Kenworthy's Boyfriend Is the Olympic Skier's No. 1 Fan Gus often refers to his boyfriend as his "sweetie boy." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 13 2026, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

The Winter Olympics in 2026 aren't slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy's first rodeo. However, it is his first time competing for the United Kingdom as someone who was born in the United States with a mother who is British. Because of that, he has fans divided on supporting him, but he has the unwavering support of his boyfriend, Andrew Rigby.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Gus Kenworthy's boyfriend, and how long have the pair been together? Although Gus was linked to other people in the public eye before he and Andrew started dating, the pair was together before Gus announced his plans to compete in the Winter Olympics in Italy, and they even share a dog, so it's pretty serious.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Gus Kenworthy's boyfriend?

According to a LinkedIn that appears to belong to Gus's boyfriend, Andrew is a finance bro. Well, not exactly, but he is the vice president of finance at Adam Lippes, LLC, a fashion line from designer Adam Lippes. Before that, he worked for The Aje Collective, a fashion house in Australia. It's a career field that is pretty different from Gus's as an Olympic and X Games athlete, but the pair seems to adore each other.

Judging by Instagram, it looks like Gus and Andrew began dating in 2024. Since that time, they have popped up on each other's respective accounts in photos, videos, and comments. According to Instinct Magazine, in February 2025, Gus gave Andrew a shoutout in his Instagram Stories for his then-birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"Celebrating my sweetie babies who were both born on February 22nd!" Gus wrote on top of a photo of Andrew with their dog. Pretty adorable. And, when Andrew posted a photo of himself on the ski slopes in Colorado in February 2026, Gus commented, "My sweetie boy!" Clearly, this is a pet name that has stuck with Gus and his boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Gus previously dated Creative Artists Agency executive Adam Umhoefer.

Before his current relationship, Gus was linked to Creative Artists Agency executive Adam Umhoefer. The couple reportedly dated for two years and were spotted together at the X Games in 2022. Similar to his relationship with Andrew, Gus and Adam kept a pretty low profile.

Source: Instagram Gus kissing his ex-boyfriend Adam in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

According to E! News, the couple "keep as much about their relationship as private as they can," the source revealed the pair "love and support one another endlessly." Before that, Gus dated actor Matthew Wilkas for four years before their split in 2019. At the time, it was reported that their breakup was amicable and "they love and support each other and remain close friends,” per People.