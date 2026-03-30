Gustaf Baavhammar Has Been Producing for Years; Film Is the Next Scale of His Work A decade of building across music, media, and finance leads to a feature film in Los Angeles By Reese Watson Published March 30 2026, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: John Anthony Sutton

Most people meet a film producer at the finish line. A trailer drops, a poster goes up, and the story starts there. Gustaf Baavhammar’s story starts in places that do not look like film.

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Take a look at his diverse stats. He built a YouTube audience around online guitar lessons when he was 11. He produced and edited videos for DareRising, an early Call of Duty YouTube team that grew past 200,000 subscribers. He founded MinuteVideo, a production agency focused on short-form films for companies. He produced music that reached more than 500,000 streams, including the official anthem for the 2015 Ice Hockey World Championship. He also built MergerSight, a global financial media platform with more than 100 team members across top universities like Harvard, Wharton, and Stanford, and he led the production of hundreds of reports.

Today, he brings that diverse production track record to Los Angeles, where he is producing a feature film in collaboration with a leading Hollywood production company. “I have always been drawn to producing,” Baavhammar says. “Some people want to be the face of a project. I want to be the person who makes the project real.” He does not describe film as a reinvention. He describes it as scale.

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Source: Unsplash+

Producing started long before Hollywood

His first venture was simple. He created online guitar lessons and learned how quickly audiences decide what is worth their time. “You earn attention by respecting it,” he says. “If you waste people’s time, they leave.” That lesson carried into DareRising, where pacing mattered. Editing there meant telling a story fast, without losing clarity. “Editing taught me restraint,” he says. “You have seconds to prove you know what you are doing.”

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MinuteVideo trained the business side of production

Client work creates a different kind of pressure. Baavhammar founded MinuteVideo and built it into a nationally recognized production agency in Sweden. The company was ranked the number-two best service company and the number-five best company overall out of 8,600 companies. He was also named among the top 24 young business leaders of Sweden at the Young Enterprise National Championship. The recognitions sound flashy, but his description is plain. “Consistency builds credibility,” he says. “Creative work still needs a system. Delivery is what builds trust.”

Music sharpened his sense of timing and emotion

Baavhammar kept producing music while building a video. He says his work reached more than 500,000 streams, and he contributed to the official anthem for the 2015 Ice Hockey World Championship. “Music is a fast honesty test,” he says. “A track either lands or it does not.” That focus on what lands emotionally matters to him now that he is working in film.

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Finance gave him the structure he did not want to learn the hard way

His resume also includes a line that surprises people. He studied at the University of Warwick and attended London Business School, where he was awarded a merit scholarship. He worked in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in the TMT group, then as an investment professional at Chiltern Street Capital. He sees finance as training for decision-making.

“In finance, you cannot be vague,” he says. “You learn to think through risk, tradeoffs, and what happens when you are wrong.” He believes that mindset transfers cleanly to film production. Producers carry the creative goal, but they also carry the plan, the constraints, and the responsibility for execution.

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MergerSight taught him how to run a machine at scale

Before he moved fully into film, he built MergerSight and managed a large international team while producing hundreds of reports. “You stop thinking like a solo creator,” he says. “You start building processes so quality holds even when you are not touching every part.” He has been producing for more than a decade. Film is the larger container for skills he has already proven in public.

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What he is building now

Baavhammar is based in Los Angeles and is producing a feature film. “Film rewards patience,” he says. “The work is slow, but the standard is high.” He is also building Baavhammar Films and developing projects he describes as high-concept, with stories that explore finance, power, and human behavior without losing their emotional core. “Money shapes people,” he says. “Power shapes people. I like stories that admit that and still leave room for humanity.”