Actor and Director Mike White Has Built an Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

Entering the entertainment industry is no easy feat. Some folks can leverage family connections, while others hope their consistent grind and talent will earn them a key into Hollywood. That said, being able to sustain longevity and broadening your talents is a surefire way to elevate your status. This is something that the multi-hyphenate Mike White can align with.

When you hear the name Mike White, most folks immediately think of The White Lotus. Known as the creator, director, and writer for the hit HBO series, his name rings many bells in Hollywood. In fact, the series has won multiple awards, including 16 Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards. With Mike’s success in mind, fans are wondering about his finances. So, what is Mike White’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.



Mike White has accumulated a substantial net worth.

Show me the money! According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike has a net worth of $20 million. This figure is accumulated from his career as an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter in the film and TV industries.

Per IMDb, Mike started his career in the late ‘90s as a writer for shows like Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek, and films like Dead Man on Campus and Chuck and Buck. From there, he went on to co-create the HBO fan-favorite “Enlightened” and to write the screenplay for School of Rock.

Aside from working his magic behind the scenes, Mike has also showcased his talents on camera. He has appeared in several of his own projects, from School of Rock to The Good Girl.

Did Mike White win his season of ‘Survivor'?

While Mike is known for his amazing work in the production and writing circuit, many folks are surprised to learn that he’s also dipped his toe into the competitive world of reality TV. Mike appeared twice on The Amazing Race. He appeared on Season 14 of the show and on The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business alongside his father, James Melville White.

Additionally, Mike also competed on Survivor. In 2018, Mike competed on Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Season 37) and finished as the runner-up. Nick Wilson, who received seven jury votes, pulled away for the win.

Interestingly, it appears that Mike has not gotten the competitive spirit out of his system. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Survivor host Jeff Probst shared that Mike will be making his return to Survivor for Season 50.