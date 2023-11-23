Home > Viral News > Trending Fitness Influencers Deny “Bullying” Man in Viral Clip That Shows Them Mocking His Stretch Routine A TikToker slammed a pair of fitness influencers who openly mocked a gym-goer's stretching routine as bullying — other users agree. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 23 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @noah_bermudez3

There are some people who derive pleasure from mocking others, even if the mockery occurs in situations where such type of ridicule is grossly inappropriate. Mocking someone who calls themselves a "DJ" even though they just load YouTube playlists that are interspersed with 5-second ads an instance where ribbing is warranted.

Making fun of a complete stranger performing a stretch routine in a gym and thinking you're getting away with it because you decided to wear trendy leggings and makeup to the gym and are cosplaying as every fitness influencer ever, probably isn't.

TikToker Noah Bermudez (@noah_bermudez3) certainly seems to think so. In a viral TikTok that's accrued over 1.8 million views on the popular social media platform, Noah highlighted how gross he thought two women were being as they giggled while they mocked another gym-goer's stretching routine.

"Copying the weird MAN in the corner of the gym," the duo of fitness influencers' write in a text overlay of their video. They then proceed to perform a series of warm-ups and stretches in a manner that mocks the "man" in question at the gym they're referring to after they point at him.

After showing them laughing as they gesticulate with their mock movements for about 14 seconds, Noah's head enters the video's frame as he begins to criticize the pair.

"What did I just witness here? These two...wannabe influencers that peaked in high school, legit pointing and laughing at a guy doing his workout. Look at her face: pointing and laughing at this guy, minding his business. What the actual heck is this."

Noah continued to verbally slam the women: "And you somehow thought it was a good idea to just set up your tripod and start filming you guys copying him. Just really hoping one day someone tries to do something like this to me at the gym. Cause, oh my gosh —" he says, his voice dropping into an angry, low register while he pantomimes crushing someone's face with his hand.

A number of commenters who saw Noah's video appeared to agree with his assessment of the women's pejorative and demeaning antics of the man who was warming up in the corner of the gym.

One person wrote: "We need Joey Swoll to see this video, he will humble them in 12 sec video" Another remarked: "Bro is doing a legit warm up series that athletes around the world do." Someone else thought that Noah's comment about how the two women in the clip clearly reached the pinnacle of social relevance in their lives during high school was on point: "Peaked in HS is so accurate"

And there were others who just thought that the guy's warm-ups weren't anything to laugh at: "This actually looks like a normal runner’s stretch or martial artist’s warm up/stretch."

However, one TikToker threw the ridicule back on the women in the clip, stating that if they're so insecure about themselves that they have to make fun of something another person is doing to such an extent, then it's probably because they're don't really have anything else going on in their own miserable existences."

Some other commenters also mentioned that it's the threat of being subjected to ridicule from others that keeps them from ever entering shared gym spaces in the first place: "And this is why a lot of people feel discouraged going to the gym… hate when people stare at me working out because idk if they’re making fun of me."

The phenomenon of people calling out the behavior of fitness influencers at gyms seems to be more and more common on social media, and there are even some online personalities that have made an entire brand out of critiquing entitled and ill-mannered gym-going clout chasers.

One such Influencer is bodybuilder Joey Swoll, who often lauds the communal aspect of shared fitness spaces as being great places for folks to partake in a shared activity that promotes health and longevity.

Noah posted a follow-up video about the gym mocking incident, where he states that he received a DM from the women who explained to him that they weren't making fun of the man in the gym, but that they were indeed copying his workout routine and that their intent was never to bully him.

