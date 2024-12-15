"Positive Masculinity" — Guy Doesn’t Walk Date Back to Her Car, and His Friends Chew Him Out "I love how they are aggressively teaching him." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 15 2024, 6:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @famousbachelors

The TikTok account Famous Bachelors (@famousbachelors) features the daily activities of a bunch of college-aged guys. Oftentimes, they'll discuss dating etiquette and post-date breakdowns. Like this recent clip that's accrued over 10.7 million views, which highlighted how one of the Bachelors in question broke a cardinal rule: walking his date back to her car.

"You didn't walk her to her car?" a young man holding a laptop (Laptop Man) who sounds like he's in disbelief asks the dude in the blue shirt. "Walking her to her car that's not a big deal, right?" Blue Shirt Dude asks his friend. "That's what went wrong! That's why she didn't text you back!" his friend tells him, astounded.

Source: Unsplash

"That's an integral step, dude," another man wearing a hoodie (Hoodie) tells Blue Shirt Dude. "You have to, especially at night," he says with conviction, holding out his hand. Laptop Man then tells another man in the room, rocking a brightly-colored wrist watch (Wristwatch), about Blue Shirt Dude's faux pas.

"He ended the date, and he didn't walk her to the car," Laptop tells Wristwatch, who appears equally miffed. "But it's like free brownie points it takes like 10 seconds and it's like easy to do. Laptop doubles down on the complete lack of effort it takes in order to walk someone to their vehicle: "10 seconds!"

Next, he asks what stopped Blue Shirt Dude from engaging in this common act of courtesy. "Why didn't you walk her to the car?" However at this point in the video, a man with facial hair who's wearing a green hoodie (Green Hoodie) interjects and begins to pepper in some additional information.

"But he's saying he's not interested —" Green Hoodie explains before Blue Shirt Dude interjects. "My car was completely in the other direction. Laptop wasn't buying this excuse. "It doesn't matter if your car's on the other side of the Sahara Desert you walk her to the car."

Source: TikTok | @famousbachelors

Blue Shirt Dude doubles down on his decision, however, he doesn't provide an explanation for his actions. "But I didn't!" "Why not!" Laptop restates. Finally, Blue Shirt Dude revealed the truth as to why he didn't walk his date to her vehicle.

"Because it was cold outside and it was dark!" everyone in the room looks at him for a second and they're silent, but then they collectively freak out. Green Hoodie shouts, "That's why you needed to walk her to her car!"

Source: TikTok | @famousbachelors

Then they start to pile it on: "Did your Dad not teach you this?!" Blue Hoodie shouts at him, castigating the man for his utter lack of date propriety. "So she walked in the dark, in the cold, alone to her car?" Laptop says to Blue Shirt Dude, highlighting how terrible his behavior was.

The video ends with Wristwatch placing his hands on his head, grunting loudly. Numerous TikTokers who responded to the video agreed with all of Blue Shirt Dude's friends. One person wrote: "'It doesn't matter if your car is on the other side of the Sahara desert, you walk her to her car.' He was raised right."

Source: TikTok | @famousbachelors

Someone else remarked: "The guy who said 'especially at night' gets it." Another woman who responded to the post penned: "He just communicated that he wasn't interested. Thank you friends for educating him."

Others said that they were fans of Blue Shirt Dudes' friends' educational stylings. "I love how they are aggressively teaching him." One person highlighted how their father taught them the type of protocol they should follow whenever they were taking a lady out on a date.

Source: TikTok | @famousbachelors

"Before my first date, my dad told me, 'You’ve got one job tonight and on every date and that is to make sure that young lady gets home safe to her family.'" Someone else replied that there was certainly a similar conversation happening with the girl Blue Shirt Dude went on a date with when she was with her friends.