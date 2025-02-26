“Hi Dad” — Guy Fieri’s Son Reacts to Spotting Basketball Fan Dressed up Like His Father "College basketball fans are dedicated." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 26 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @taralynn.nyc - Instagram | @guyfieri

It's not every day you see someone dressed up as your fiancé's father when you're at a basketball game, but the chances of that happening are slightly less impossible when your fiancé's dad is Guy Fieri. Pickleballer Tara Bernstein (@taralynn.nyc) is engaged to producer and actor Hunter Fieri, son of the well-known TV personality Guy Fieri.

While attending a college basketball game together, Tara noticed that a zealous fan in the crowd was dressed up as Hunter's dad and she recorded Hunter's reaction to spotting the involved fan cheering on his favorite team while dressed up as the Food Network star.

"POV: you and your fiancé are visiting your brother-in-law at college and see someone dressed up as their dad in the stands..." a text overlay in the video reads. Tara records herself sitting at a college basketball game. Standing behind her is a fan decked out in classic Guy Fieri attire.

They've got the flame shirt the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives regularly rocks on the program along with a pair of red sunglasses. He also appears to be wearing a bleach blonde wig to round out his uniform to help him seriously root for his favorite ball club.

Unlike Fieri, however, he isn't rocking a pair of long shorts or jeans, but rather some tight black-and-flame design pants to match his shirt. The Fieri fan stomps his shoes in time with the crowd's chants for "De-fense!" as he intently watches the game.

As he does this, Tara nudges her significant other to take a gander at the flame fan in action. He smiles at the camera and jokingly says, "Hi, Dad," which elicits laughter from the TikToker before the video comes to a close.

Guy Fieri: From joke to beloved TV personality.

The American restaurateur, author, and television host used to be ridiculed by some for his fashion choices. His spiked-up, bleach blond hair, clear love of rocking chains and multiple types of jewelry, his goatee, and penchant for wearing uniquely patterned shirts that made him look like an avid fan of Hot Wheels was an easy target for some.

And while it's unknown the exact moment the tide turned and people began to embrace the Mayor of Flavortown as the duly elected official of their hearts, it could be around the time this Shane Torres's stand-up bit on the food enthusiast went viral.

Source: YouTube | @Team Coco

On Sept. 19, 2017, Team Coco uploaded Torres's bit, which he performed on Conan O'Brien. The caption for the clip breaks down the subject matter of Torres's gripe: "Shane is sick of people s---ting all over Guy Fieri like he’s a member of Nickelback."

"Can someone please explain to me, what the hell Guy Fieri ever did to anyone?" Torres asks at the top of his bit. "People s--t on that dude all the time. And as far as I can tell, all he ever did was follow his dreams." He went on to state that people were "horrible to a television personality and he didn't do anything wrong."

Following this, he listed all of the great things Fieri's done, including starting businesses and giving jobs to "everyone" where he pays them above minimum wage and ensured that they received health benefits to boot. Torres went on to state that Fieri was also engaged in a number of non-profits, like giving pretzel making machines to schools, which he admits sounds like it's made up, but that he verified it.

Source: YouTube | @Team Coco

The Guy Fieri Foundation is, indeed, involved in a lot of work that has continued since Torres's stand-up routine went viral. Recently, he helped hospitality workers affected by the Los Angeles fires, and the organization is still matching donations of up to $25,000 made to fire victims.

The charity also sports a variety of other programs, such as the Disaster Relief Trailer, which brings meals to those who have been subjected to natural disasters. Furthermore, the charity focuses on providing grants and opportunities for individuals to excel in culinary education.

The foundation also works to honor veterans and first responders with appreciation days, and launching initiatives to encourage literacy in young students all throughout Sonoma County. Torres also pointed out that Fieri has worked with Special Olympics athletes and that the very basis of his show involves him traveling across America to highlight small businesses.

Source: YouTube | @Team Coco

Effectively, Fieri gives these businesses "free advertising" and completely changes their lives in the process. He states that just because "he looks like a Hot Topic manager moonlighting at a Friday's" and his "hair looks like he was electrocuted while drinking Mountain Dew," people think it's OK to poke fun at him.