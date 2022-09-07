Food Network Viewers Are Introduced to Guy Fieri's Flavortown Lounge in 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'

Celebrity chef-turned-TV producer Guy Fieri’s resume is no joke — but it’s all fun and games on his new reality TV game show on the Food Network.

Nearly two decades ago, Guy made his primetime debut as a contestant on Next Food Network Star, and the rest is history. Not long after the premiere of his first television show, Guy’s Big Bite, he set out on the open road for Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.