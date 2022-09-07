Food Network Viewers Are Introduced to Guy Fieri's Flavortown Lounge in 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'
Celebrity chef-turned-TV producer Guy Fieri’s resume is no joke — but it’s all fun and games on his new reality TV game show on the Food Network.
Nearly two decades ago, Guy made his primetime debut as a contestant on Next Food Network Star, and the rest is history. Not long after the premiere of his first television show, Guy’s Big Bite, he set out on the open road for Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.
Now, more than a dozen television shows later comes the debut of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. In the series, his celebrity guests are tasked with going head-to-head in an impossible "food fight" in order to win money for charity. But where is Guy’s Ultimate Game Night filmed? Read on for details!
Where is ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ filmed?
Earlier this year, Guy Fieri opened his eatery — Downtown Flavortown — in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Complete with a tropical tiki bar and gourmet menu, the venue can seat more than 300 guests.
Unfortunately, those who book a reservation at the concept restaurant won’t get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, as the series is filmed at Guy’s Flavortown Lounge, not the kitchen and bar. But it’s unclear where Flavortown Lounge is actually located.
The first season of Guy’s Grocery Games was filmed at an actual grocery store in California. But in Season 2, the show got a new home.
Production for the series ultimately moved to the Flavortown Market — a 15,500-square-foot set built in Santa Rosa, Calif. With this being said, it’s likely that episodes of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night were also shot in the studio.
Meet ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ host Antonio Lofaso.
Joining Guy as the co-host of Ultimate Game Night is another Food Network star — Antonio Lofaso. Much like her co-host, Antonio has cooked up an extensive resume of television credits. After earning her certification from the International Culinary Center in New York City, the chef made her debut on Food Network as a competitor on Season 4 of Top Chef.
Since then, she’s also appeared on Cutthroat Kitchen, CNBC’s Restaurant Startup, and she also shared a screen with Guy on Grocery Games. Today, she's the owner of four restaurants and was the host of Food Network’s 2022 summer series Beachside Brawl.
What celebrity guests are on 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'?
Along with celebrity chefs like Antonia, Guy’s Ultimate Game Night hosts a star-studded line-up of celebrity contestants. Among the stars making an appearance on the series this season are Vivica A. Fox, Cheech Marin, Bret Michaels, Alyssa Milano, and Bobby Moynihan.
In addition, Francia Raisa, Kym Whitley, and Penn and Teller will also make a cameo on the series.
Guy’s Ultimate Game Night airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network.