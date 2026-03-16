Guy Fieri Victim of $1 Million Highway Heist: Robbers Steal 24,000 Bottles of His Tequila "This is all gonna go down the drain." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 16 2026, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Alcohol gets blamed for a lot of things, including interstate federal larceny charges. Just ask Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar, when 24,000 bottles of their Santo Tequila went missing as they were being driven from Laredo, Texas, to Lansdale, Pennsylvania. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives personality spoke with CBS News about learning of the moment thieves managed to hatch a successful plan to steal over $1 million worth of tequila.

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Guy Fieri talks about tequila getting stolen.

He informed the outlet about a call he received in 2024 from the President of his alcohol company, Dan Butkus, telling him that they couldn't locate two trucks filled with bottles of his and Hagar's tequila. "I'm like ... It's not a needle in a haystack ... This is a semi-tractor truck. My mind is swimming in exactly how do you lose that many thousands of bottles of tequila," Fieri told CBS.

Butkus shared that, like many businesses, they don't have their own trucks to ship products, so they contract a logistics company for the safe transport of their products. The original shipping plan involved the beverages getting from Mexico to Texas, which happened without a hitch.

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Source: MEGA

The problems occurred during transport from the Lone Star state up north. Butkus says that the tequila was supposed to arrive in their Pennsylvania storage facility on a Wednesday night. However, the following morning, they received a notice from the logistics company stating that a truck delivering the tequila was experiencing a water pump issue.

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The logistics company sent him a note along with a video of the truck at a service facility in the Washington, D.C. area, along with a message that the issue was more severe than they had originally thought. This led Butkus to think that they were simply dealing with a late delivery.

Source: YouTube | @60 Minutes

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Furthermore, they didn't think that there was any cause for concern because the trucks were outfitted with GPS trackers. Butkus received a message that the tequila was in the area on the following Monday morning, but the bottles never showed up.

As it turns out, the logistics company ended up sub-contracting another company to handle the Santo Tequila shipment, and that business was a scam agency that had drafted up a fake business name, with fraudulent letterheads, contact numbers, and emails, effectively fooling the main logistics business Butkus hired for the job.

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Sammy Hagar & Guy Fieri are hit by a $1M tequila heist.



Over 4,000 cases of Santo tequila stolen in Texas, disrupting their “best year yet.”



The pair have suffered a significant loss to their joint venture after two trucks were hijacked in Laredo, Texas.



More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/HGuEeTps0C — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) November 18, 2024 Source: X | @FarOutMag

The GPS coordinates, emails, and picture of the truck, all of it was a sham. Fieri said that the robbery was a massive blow to the business. Originally, the bottles were supposed to make it to store shelves for the 2025 holiday season, so sales for the beverage were completely halted as a result.

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But it's not like Fieri, Hagar, and Butkus could simply restock shelves after the fact, either. That's because creating the batch took three and a half years. Fieri believes that their tequila was targeted by criminals and after enlisting the help of private investigator Keith Lewis, they learned more about how the heist was orchestrated.

Guy Fieri & Sammy Hagar's Santo Tequila Trucks Hijacked in 'Double Heist.' Now $1M Worth of Tequila Is Missing pic.twitter.com/yXUsRNWp6b — Just Rock Content (@JustRockContent) November 16, 2024 Source: X | @JustRockContent

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Lewis discovered that the shipment was rerouted to California, unbeknownst to the driver that they were bringing the tequila to the wrong location. Fieri said that he didn't have any hopes for finding the tequila, but ultimately, they were able to track down where it was.