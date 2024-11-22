Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Man Photobombs Girlfriend With Engagement Ring for Months — She Never Caught On "The one in her hand is wild risky!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 22 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Even though 40–50 percent of first marriages end in divorce, with rates for additional marriages climbing even higher, there are still throngs of people who are convinced holy matrimony is a good idea.

Article continues below advertisement

And while there are a lot of people who would contend that wedding planning and all of the bells and whistles surrounding what's supposed to be a person's celebration of love is a massive rip-off, again, there are folks who like some of the manufactured traditions surrounding it.

That includes someone dropping a ton of money on a pricey engagement ring in order to present it to their significant other at the opportune time. Since this is going to be the person that you end up spending the rest of your life with, you're probably going to want to make sure the experience of you popping the question is quite special.

Article continues below advertisement

But one man, Edi Okoro, decided to take things a step further and squeeze a little fun out of his pre-engagement process. See, Edi was sure that he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, and he was holding onto a ring for quite some time to do just that.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he wasn't just content with surprising her at a special location to catch her unawares. It appears that he wanted her to know for just how long he was biding his time for the exactly right moment. By photobombing her with the engagement ring he bought.

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of photos documenting the time they spent with one another during various outings, or laying in bed together, Edi snapped pictures of himself with the ring while his girlfriend, Cally Read, was oblivious to his actions. He posted all of the photos to his Facebook account, where he shared his photobombing journey.

In the first picture, the two appear to be at a pier. As his girlfriend is turned around and facing the water, Edi stands behind her, an open mouthed smile plastered on his face as he holds the open-box ring up to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

The second photograph in the collection is even bolder: as his girlfriend slept, Edi placed the ring in her open palm and must've moved with the alacrity of Quicksilver from that X-Men scene in order to snap the picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Following that, he took another picture of the ring behind his girlfriend's back. It looks like they're in the checkout aisle of a store. He holds up the ring box, with the engagement jewelry nestled inside. The bling hovers right behind Cally, and she has no idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Edi also snapped another selfie, again, with Cally's back turned. The two are standing outside of a restroom and his soon-to-be-fiancée is scrutinizing a map. He holds the open box up to the camera, again, with an open-mouthed smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

This next one was pretty daring, too. During another outing while Cally was looking through a pair of binoculars, Edi held the open ring box above it. Right beneath the engagement piece was his girlfriend's face, however, she was peering off into the distance through the stationary binoculars.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

In another picture, he dons the wedding ring on his pinky finger as he sits on a couch and his beloved is standing in front of an open cupboard. In another instance, he placed the ring on her back while she lays in bed, face down. She must've not felt it because it was resting on a blanket.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro

Article continues below advertisement

After that, Edi shared an even riskier picture: The two of them are staring right into the camera as he snaps a selfie with the engagement ring hiding in plain sight.

Source: Facebook | Edi Okoro