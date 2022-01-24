Why Did a Man Throw a Smoothie at a Smoothie Shop Employee in a Now-Viral TikTok?

"[After drinking the smoothie] my son lost the capacity to breathe properly; his lips and face swelled up, and he required an EpiPen shot, but it did not offer him relief. I called 911." Iannazzo stated. "I was out of my mind with fear for him when I returned to Robek’s, and I wish I had not done so ... I will be extending my apologies personally to the Robek’s organization, particularly the staff that was working there that night."

Thankfully Iannazzo's son and the Robeks employees have fully recovered.