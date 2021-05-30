Plane Carrying Christian Dietician Gwen Shamblin Lara Crashes Unexpectedly

Author and founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church, Gwen Shamblin Lara, was declared dead with five others after their plane crashed into a Tennessee Lake on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The plane, a Cessna C501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m.

The for-profit religious weight loss movement has been the subject of scrutiny for many years, but the founder's unexpected death left her family shaken. Here's everything we know about the Gwen Shamblin Lara plane crash.