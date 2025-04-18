'Sixth Sense' Star Haley Joel Osment Has Multiple Arrests Under His Belt "The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place." By Ivy Griffith Published April 18 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The year was 1999, and shock cinema was on the rise. The bigger the twist, the bigger the box office hit. In the midst of it all landed child star Haley Joel Osment, who "saw dead people" in the film, The Sixth Sense. He seemed like a young star with his whole future ahead of him.

Just seven years later, he would find himself entangled in a run-in with the law. Now, a 2025 arrest has rocketed the low-profile star back into headlines. Here's what we know about Haley Joel's arrests, past and present.

Haley Joel Osment's arrests include one in 2006.

Like many child stars, Haley grew up to struggle with substance use issues. In 2006, he was arrested for the first time. According to police reports (per StarPulse), the then-18-year-old suffered a broken rib, fractured right shoulder blade, cuts, and abrasions after he flipped his 1995 Saturn station wagon and struck a pillar.

According to the outlet, police suspected alcohol was at play during his accident. He was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, although they were unable to breathalyze him on the scene.

TMZ reports that Haley later pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 3 years probation, 60 hours of alcohol rehab, 6 months of AA meetings and a $1500 fine.

Haley received backlash for a slur used during his 2025 arrest.

For the next 19 years, Haley would mostly fly under the radar. Except for a brief brush with the law in 2018, where police were called due to a public altercation, per E!. While he made a mini-comeback in 2015, the former child star lived an otherwise private life. Until 2025.

In April 2025, he was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance while on a ski slope in Mammoth, Calif., according to TMZ. While he was being arrested, Haley threw an antisemitic slur at one of the officers, an action for which he later apologized. In a statement to People and other outlets, Haley shared, "I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner."

@nypost Haley Joel Osment called a police officer an antisemitic slur and a “Nazi” when he was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a California ski resort earlier this month, as seen in bodycam footage obtained by The Post on Thursday. ♬ original sound - New York Post | News Source: TikTok / @NYPost

He allegedly discovered what he had said after footage of his arrest circulated online.

Haley's 2025 arrest was likely precipitated by his recent losses.

In the statement, Haley added that, "The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place." The loss and displacement the former child star refers to is the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., which destroyed his home and the home of many others in January 2025.

His statement continued, "But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage - I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

