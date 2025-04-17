Haley Joel Osment Is a Very Private Person Who Keeps His Relationships out of the Limelight Haley Joel Osment's true love might be comedy. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 17 2025, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The fact that a very young Haley Joel Osment was in both Forrest Gump and The Sixth Sense is absolutely wild. These two movies couldn't be more different, yet they are both groundbreaking and quotable beyond belief. Who among us hasn't compared something to a box of chocolates or claimed they could see dead people? If Haley did nothing else beyond those two films, he would already be iconic. Thankfully, his career didn't stop there.

He popped up in classic television shows like Chicago Hope and Murphy Brown, and carved out an impressive career as a voice actor. One of the more surprising revelations was just how funny Haley is. After Donald Trump was elected a second time, Haley dropped an incredible JD Vance impression in some sketches for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Despite his long and storied career, it's still hard to accept that Haley is an adult who might even be married. Here's what we know about his personal life.



Is Haley Joel Osment married?

Much like his character in The Sixth Sense, Haley is not very open when it comes to his personal life. Back in 2014, The Daily Mail spotted the actor taking a stroll around Venice Beach in Los Angeles while holding hands with a mystery lady, but she was never identified. While guesting on the Mentor Buffet podcast in February 2025, Haley referenced a "very intense pandemic relationship" that didn't go anywhere. He did not elaborate.

Haley isn't very active on Instagram, and when he does post, it's usually about a work project, an interview he's done, hangouts with friends, or time with family. For the 25th anniversary of The Sixth Sense, Haley spoke with The New York Times about his life up until that point. There was no mention of relationships, but what did stand out was his love of humor. He is described as a "comedy nerd" who, according to his sister Emily Osment, has one of the "best pratfalls" she's ever seen.

Haley Joel Osment was arrested in April 2025.

Sometimes relationships can be difficult to navigate if there are other issues in a person's life that are more pressing. In 2006, a then-18-year-old Haley was arrested and charged with a DUI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. On July 20, 2006, Haley collided with a brick pillar, which resulted in his car flipping over as well as a broken rib, per the East Bay Times. He was sentenced to three years' probation, 60 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.