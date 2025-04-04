Wondering if 'Georgie and Mandy' Actress Emily Osment is Married? We Have the Answer! Emily Osment has quite a successful acting career. By Allison DeGrushe Updated April 4 2025, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many of us have watched Emily Osment grow up on screen, as she's been acting since the late '90s. She first captured our hearts with her role as Lilly Truscott on the beloved Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. Since then, Emily Osment has continued to make her mark on television with main roles in Young & Hungry, Pretty Smart, Young Sheldon, and the latter's spinoff series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

With such a successful career, you might be wondering if there's someone special in her life to share her achievements with. Here's everything we know about Emily Osment's love life, including whether or not she’s married!



Emily Osment was previously married.

As of now, Emily Osment is not married — but she has tied the knot in the past! In fact, the Spy Kids actress married her longtime boyfriend, Jack Anthony, in a private ceremony on Oct. 12, 2024.

Emily confirmed the wedding during a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King on Wednesday, October 16. While she didn't share many details about their special day, the Almost Family star mentioned they were enjoying their first few days as a married couple. "It's great so far," Emily added. "These past four days have been glorious."

Unfortunately, things took a turn, and Emily filed for divorce just five months later, in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by Good Morning America, the couple had actually separated on Dec. 7, 2024 — less than two months after saying "I do."

A prenup was in place, and the divorce was finalized quickly on March 10, 2025, just three days after the filing. In a statement to Good Morning America, Emily reflected on the difficult decision, saying, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out."

Emily Osment once shared that she felt "so honored" to spend every day with Jack.

Before their shocking split, Emily and Jack appeared to be head over heels in love with each other. The former couple got engaged in August 2023 during a trip to Yosemite National Park, and the Cleaners actress couldn't help but gush about her next chapter in a now-deleted Instagram post, expressing that she was "deliriously happy."

Emily Osment and her ex-husband, Jack Anthony.

She proudly showcased her unique engagement ring, featuring a square diamond and a circular emerald. Emily also lovingly described her now ex-husband as a "magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person." "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy," the actress continued. "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years."