Will 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' Stream on Netflix Like 'Young Sheldon'? All available episodes can be streamed on Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu, and Roku, but what about Netflix? By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET

The spinoff of The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon, titled Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, premiered on CBS on Oct. 17, 2024. Starring Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie, the show follows the young couple as they navigate the ups and downs of adulthood, marriage, and parenting. Set in Texas, the series delivers plenty of heart and hilarious moments along the way.

With just one season consisting of seven episodes (for now), the series went on a break after its Dec. 12, 2024 episode. All seven episodes are currently available for streaming on platforms like Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu, Roku, and others. However, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear if Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will land on Netflix. And we’ve got the latest scoop to keep you in the loop!

Will 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' be on Netflix?

Source: CBS

No, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is not on Netflix as of now, but that doesn’t mean it won’t join the platform in the future. Speculation suggests it could arrive sometime in 2025, though nothing has been confirmed. While Netflix added Young Sheldon to its library in 2023, it currently only offers up to Season 6, with Season 7 remaining exclusive to other streaming platforms.

Netflix has a history of picking up CBS shows — Law & Order: SVU was once part of its lineup, and The Big Bang Theory is currently unavailable with a "Remind Me" button, suggesting the content may be coming soon. So, while Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage isn’t available on Netflix just yet, there’s potential it could make its debut on the streamer down the road so keep your head up!

How many episodes is Season 1 of 'Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage'?

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1 consists of 22 episodes in total. The show went on a break in mid-December 2024, likely due to the holidays, as many other shows often do, and will return with Episode 8 on Jan. 30, 2025.

The synopses for Episodes 8 through 22 have not yet been released, nor have the exact release dates. However, the show is expected to resume its usual schedule, with new episodes airing every Thursday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Source: CBS

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage'?

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage has not been greenlit for Season 2 yet. However, if it follows the same trajectory as Young Sheldon or The Big Bang Theory, things are certainly looking promising for the show to continue. It likely will depend on how Season 1 is received by viewers.