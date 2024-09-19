Home > Television > Young Sheldon From Love to Fatherhood: Who Is 'Young Sheldon' Actor Montana Jordan Dating? Jordan and Jenna make the picture-perfect couple. Although they are young, they seem happy and ready to take on life's challenges together. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 19 2024, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jennacweeks

If you're a fan of 2007 hit series The Big Bang Theory, you may or may not already know that it has a spin-off show called Young Sheldon. Young Sheldon follows Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) through his childhood, alongside jock brother Georgie (played by Montana Jordan) and sister Missy (played by Raegan Revord).

It's a wholesome and funny show that often dives into more complex emotional issues. While Sheldon is the star of the show, fans have come to appreciate his older brother Georgie and the actor who portrays him, Montana. Now that Montana is an adult, everyone is wondering: Who is he dating, and what is he up to?

Montana Jordan is dating Jenna Weeks.

Montana was just 14 years old when he first took to the small screen as Georgie, and it was clear that he was the perfect big brother to Iain's Sheldon. The two played off of each other's energy beautifully.

Now, Montana is all grown up and starting a family of his own, outside of the Cooper household. These days, he seems to be deeply in love with his girlfriend, Jenna Weeks.

The two make the picture-perfect couple. Although they are young, they seem happy and ready to take on life's challenges together. And one of those challenges is a pretty big one: their daughter.

Montana and Jenna welcomed a beautiful baby girl in May of 2024.

Back in January of 2024, Jenna and Montana announced their impending bundle of joy. In a sweet Instagram post, Jenna wrote, "You are so loved already little girl! I can only hope that you share the best parts of both me and your dad! I hope you get his big heart and contagious laugh!"

And on May 21, 2024, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Emma Rae Jordan. Montana has been over the moon, and in the first picture showing off his brand new baby girl on Instagram, he wrote, "God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."

In an interview with People, Montana said of fatherhood, "It's been great for me, man. There's nothing better. She's 4 months old now and I've got two little nieces, a 5-year-old niece and a 2-year-old niece. So I've been around kids and I've always loved them, but I can give my nieces back.” But, he added, “I can't give mine back. I'm stuck with her. I'm just kidding. No, but she's great, man. There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure.”

Montana also plays a new dad in 'Georgie & Mandie's First Marriage.'

Although Young Sheldon has come to an end, there's good news: A spin-off show. Starring Montana and Zoe Perry, the show will follow Georgie Cooper and his girlfriend Mandy on their own adventure through making a family and welcoming a baby.