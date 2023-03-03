Home > Television > Young Sheldon Source: CBS Sheldon’s Dad's Death May Be Imminent — Here's What We Know By Allison Hunt Mar. 2 2023, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

It's weird watching something, knowing the ending, but not knowing how things will play out. You have this layered sense of anticipation and dread knowing that we're leading up to the event, making time go by extremely quickly, and also not quickly enough if that makes sense. Of course, we're referencing the death of Sheldon's father, George Sr. in Young Sheldon.

This isn't a spoiler if you have been a fan of The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon talks very matter of fact about his father, and his father's death, just like how he talks about practically everything. With the prequel series, Young Sheldon, starting when he entered high school at 9 years old, the death of his dad feels eminent. How old was Sheldon when he passed away? We'll break it down for you below.

How old was Sheldon when his dad died?



In Season 7, Episode 9 of The Big Bang Theory titled "The Thanksgiving Decoupling," Sheldon has a moment with Bernie's dad where they bond over football. Sheldon mentions that he watched a lot with his dad. A bit later, Sheldon confides that his dad passed away when he was 14. In the current season of Young Sheldon (Season 6), Sheldon is 12, making the death of his father happening most likely within the next couple of seasons.

I’m already destroyed and it hasn’t even happened yet 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DgcZnqVZns — Raegan Revord (@OfficialRaeganR) March 4, 2022

Another clue that the death is imminent is this tweet from actress Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon's sister, Missy. One person tweeted out, "Missy and George's relationship is beautiful. We will all be destroyed by her reaction to his death," to which Raegan replied, "I'm already destroyed and it hasn't even happened yet."

Now the follow up question on all of our minds: how did he die?

There may be a clue in the same scene from above. Right after Sheldon says that he was 14 when his dad passed away, he makes a joke (although of course Sheldon didn't know it was a joke, he was just being blunt) about how "the man who owned the local liquor store" was very sorry when George Sr. passed. So sorry in fact that he 'cried and cried.'"

In Young Sheldon, there has been a lot of foreshadowing as well. In Episode 3 of the first season, George Sr. experienced his first heart attack, setting up the storyline that he isn't the healthiest person. It wasn't a surprise when he pulled through, as Sheldon was 9 years old at the time and we know that he dies when Sheldon is 14.

In the beginning of Season 5 of Young Sheldon, George Sr. experiences another heart attack. George Sr.'s drinking problem was also mentioned frequently in The Big Bang Theory so this could definitely play a factor in his father's death as well.