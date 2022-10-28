Who Is The College President on ‘Young Sheldon?’ Yes, You Have Definitely Seen Her Before

In recent years, Wendie has entertained us with her sharp wit on both Billions and Young Sheldon, but let's take a look at some of her other roles through the years.

She first became a regular on the TV show circuit in the early 1980s, making appearances on programs we know and love such as Another World. In 1989, Wendie was on The Ed Begley Jr. Show, meaning their reunion for the Season 6 finale of Young Sheldon will really bring things full circle.