Sheldon Cooper's Favorite Human Gets a New Arc on 'Young Sheldon'By Jamie Lerner
Jan. 6 2022, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon features many notable characters with their own Big Bang Theory counterparts. One of those characters, who is clearly significant to Sheldon in both series, is Meemaw. Sheldon first mentions her in a Season 2 episode of The Big Bang Theory, but we don’t meet her until Season 9 of the original series.
However, in Young Sheldon, Meemaw plays a much larger role in young Sheldon’s life. She is a maternal figure, a role model, and someone Sheldon can rely on. So, who plays the iconic Meemaw on Young Sheldon?
Who plays Meemaw in 'Young Sheldon'?
Prolific actress Annie Potts plays Meemaw in Young Sheldon. Annie isn't the only Meemaw, though. In her only appearance in Big Bang Theory, Meemaw is played by June Squibb.
In Young Sheldon, we get to see Meemaw's three grandchildren spend plenty of time with her. Plus, we get more of a glimpse into why Sheldon loves Meemaw so much in Big Bang Theory. By Season 5, things get a little hectic for Meemaw.
In Season 5, Episode 10, Meemaw has to deal with an unwanted business partner, which no one is too pleased about. But it’s great to see Annie Potts get to stretch her acting chops as Sheldon’s grandmother.
Annie Potts, who plays Meemaw in ‘Young Sheldon,’ is an accomplished film and television actor.
Although most cable viewers and Sheldon Cooper fans might know of Annie Potts as Meemaw, she’s had an accomplished acting career for almost five decades. Her first role in 1977 was in a short series, Hollywood High, but since then, Annie has been part of several well-known projects.
Most notably, people may recognize Annie from 1984's Ghostbusters, in which she played Janine, and 1986's Pretty in Pink, in which she played Iona. Not only that, but many Pixar lovers might recognize Annie as the voice behind Bo Peep in all the Toy Story films, including the fourth, in which she had a major role. And Young Sheldon is not Annie’s first foray into television; she starred in the popular shows GCB and The Fosters.
So what will Meemaw (and Annie) be up to next?
Tune into Young Sheldon every Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBS to find out.