Will Sheldon's Father Die in 'Young Sheldon'? Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' Want to Know (SPOILERS)

At the tail end of Season 4, via a voiceover by Jim Parsons, Sheldon acknowledges his father's death. We hear him say, “We often regret the things we don’t say. There’s a lot of things I wish I had said to my dad while he was around — that I appreciated him, that I loved him — which is why I am grateful for the times I did tell him how I felt."

The foreshadowing is definitely there, and we don't love that Chuck Lorre mentioned how the seasons may not be a year. At the start of Season 5, Sheldon is still 11. According to Big Bang, Sheldon finds his dad cheating at 13, gets into CalTech at 14, and loses his father at 14 as well. Since Chuck has said that each season doesn't have to be a year, it's possible that Sheldon will be 14 by the end of Season 5. Which means that the show might be gearing up to say goodbye to its patriarch.