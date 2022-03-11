According to Variety, CBS announced back in March 2021 that Young Sheldon was renewed for three more seasons. The "prequel series will be on the air until at least 2024," the publication wrote. So, geeky superfans of the TBBT franchise can relax (and lighten the grip on your barometers while you're at it!).

And while it's safe to say that Young Sheldon isn't going anywhere, we can't say the same for Sheldon's father, George (Lance Barber).