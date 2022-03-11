Jason Biggs Might Have an Even "Bigg"-er Role Than Expected on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Originally from New Jersey, the 43-year-old is now married to fellow actor Jenny Mollen. The pair have two kids together, ages 8 and 4. Although Jason is the one typically cast in implicitly Jewish roles, he’s fully Italian and was raised Catholic, while Jenny was raised Jewish. They actually co-starred as fictional husband and wife characters in Amateur Night in 2016, living the dream as collaborative partners in real life and fiction.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.