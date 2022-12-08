Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?

You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus.

Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.