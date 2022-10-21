How George Lost His Job on 'Young Sheldon' — And How Season 6 Might Fix That

WARNING: The following contains minor spoilers for Young Sheldon Season 6.

The CBS sitcom Young Sheldon has evolved into more than just a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. It's fleshed out the lives of Sheldon Cooper's family, including his cantankerous father George Cooper, Sr. (played by Lance Barber).

In Season 5, several big challenges were placed in front of the Cooper clan. One of them was that George lost his job near the end of the season.