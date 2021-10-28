What Is Lance Barber's Net Worth? Details on the 'Young Sheldon' Star

A lot of people with Hulu subscriptions have likely caught an episode or two of the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon since it premiered in 2017. The Big Bang Theory spinoff stars Iain Armitage in the leading role as the titular character, along with Lance Barber as Sheldon's father, George Cooper , who works as the coach of the high school football team.

With the success of Young Sheldon, fans naturally want to know more about its stars. On that note, here's what we know about Lance Barber, including his net worth.

What is Lance Barber's net worth?

Young Sheldon isn’t the only show that Lance has been part of. Because he has an awesome acting résumé, he has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celeb Worth. He previously starred on HBO's The Comeback and appeared on several other hit shows including Gilmore Girls, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and even The Big Bang Theory. Acting has always been a passion for Lance, who developed his interest at a very young age.

Lance Barber Actor Net worth: $1 million Birthdate: June 29, 1973 Birthplace: Battle Creek, Mich. Birth name: Lance Barber Relationship: Married to Aliza Barber Children: 2 Education: Kellogg Community College

Per the Battle Creek Enquirer, when Lance was only 7 years old, he was wildly impressed by a live performance of Grease at the Barn Theater in Battle Creek, Mich. He went on to perform in various school productions while in the process of earning his associates degree at Kellogg Community College. Moving to Chicago was a step in the right direction for Lance because he was able to spend a few years of his life working his way to the top with the Second City Improvisational Comedy Troupe.

Proving you know how to keep up with funny jokes on the spot isn’t easy for everyone, but for Lance, this was something he clearly studied to perfection. After learning quite a bit of important acting knowledge in Chicago, Lance decided to move to Los Angeles. The move to LA was a brilliant call to make because he was able to snag a role on a WB show called On the Spot in 2003.

The comedy sketch show didn’t last long but it was just enough for him to realize his career was barely just getting started. In 2005, he landed The Comeback alongside Lisa Kudrow. Working on a show alongside someone like Lisa who rose to fame in the '90s on Friends is a huge deal!