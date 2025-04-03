'Pulse' Star Colin Woodell Is off the Market! What to Know About His Love Life Sorry, folks — 'Pulse' actor Colin Woodell is happily taken! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 3 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In recent years, Colin Woodell's star has been steadily rising, thanks to standout roles in projects like The Originals, Unfriended: Dark Web, The Flight Attendant, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and Pulse. While he may be one of the most underrated actors of his generation, it's clear that if he keeps this momentum, Colin could soon be the next in-demand leading man.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, as his popularity continues to soar, more and more eyes are on him. Naturally, fans are curious: Does Colin Woodell have a wife? Here's everything you need to know about the actor's love life!

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Woodell doesn't have a wife… at least, not yet!

At the time of writing, Colin Woodell doesn't have a wife — but that's about to change! On Aug. 14, 2023, Colin announced his engagement to his longtime partner and The Originals co-star, Danielle Campbell. The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "You and me," alongside three photos celebrating the moment.

Colin and Danielle began dating in February 2018, and on Feb. 19, 2023, Danielle marked their fifth anniversary by sharing a sweet post on Instagram. "5 years with you 🖤," she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos. The first slide showed the pair in matching blue and white outfits, taking a selfie on a boat. Other pictures captured the lovebirds dancing in the grass, laughing outdoors, enjoying champagne, and sharing a picnic on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Colin and Danielle appear to be keeping their wedding plans private for now, with neither of them sharing any details about the big day — including when and where they'll be tying the knot. It's clear that the duo is savoring this special moment in their relationship away from the spotlight, which is totally understandable.

Article continues below advertisement

After all, a wedding is an incredibly personal and meaningful occasion, and many famous couples prefer to keep it intimate and out of the public eye. However, if and when they share anything about their upcoming nuptials, we'll be here to keep you in the loop with all the exciting updates!

Colin Woodell and Danielle Campbell are incredibly supportive of each other's careers.

The soon-to-be Woodells have shown plenty of public support for each other over the years. In April 2022, the Broadway actress shared a few red carpet photos on Instagram from the premiere of Colin's action-packed film Ambulance.

Article continues below advertisement

"Looking back at it… you need to check out @ambulancethemovie this Friday, April 8th! What a RIDE🚑🚨" she captioned the post. Danielle ended the post with a flirty comment, "@colinwoodell looks pretty good in that uniform ;)."

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Colin doesn't currently have any posts on Instagram, People reported that he has previously shared pictures with Danielle. One of the Masters of Sex actor's most memorable posts came in October 2019, when he posted a Halloween photo of the two holding a jack-o'-lantern, with pumpkin seeds spilling out as if it were pretend puke.