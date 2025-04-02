Jenny Slate Has Been Married Twice and Seems to Have Found Her Happily Ever After "I would attribute a lot of that split-up to the simple thing of people growing apart and not matching up anymore." By Ivy Griffith Published April 2 2025, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're a fan of Parks and Recreation or Saturday Night Live (SNL), you probably already recognize the name Jenny Slate. Known for her biting wit on stage and her talent as a comedic actor, Jenny's unconventional humor makes her a big hit for fans who have followed her from project to project.

Article continues below advertisement

But in her personal life, Jenny is a little more low-key. She has been married twice, seeming to find her "happily ever after" with her second husband. Here's what we know about her marriages and the man she's still married to.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny Slate has been married twice.

Jenny's first marriage came in 2012. In the early 2010s, she started dating famed film producer and director Dean Fleischer-Camp. Throughout their marriage, they collaborated to create the Marcel the Shell With Shoes On franchise. Together, they made books, short films, and a feature film that was released in 2021. They split in 2016, after which she briefly dated actor Chris Evans.

In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, Jenny was discussing her then-new movie Landline. She mused on the end of her relationship with Dean, saying, "When we were making this movie, I was getting divorced, and even though my divorce was amicable, I would attribute a lot of that split-up to the simple thing of people growing apart and not matching up anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

After she divorced Dean and then later dated Chris, it was clear that Jenny hadn't found "the one" yet. But then she met an artist named Ben Shattuck.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about her husband, Ben Shattuck.

Ben is himself a member of the artist world. His work has been on exhibit in multiple galleries, including his family's art gallery, Dedee Shattuck Gallery, in Westport, Mass. Ben is a painter and a writer. The gallery's website shares that Ben's writing has appeared in outlets such as Harvard Review, The New Republic, and The Paris Review Daily.

According to his LinkedIn, he graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor's in English before going on to earn his Master of Fine Arts from the Iowa Writers' Workshop. Little is known about how their relationship started, but in a since-deleted Instagram post, Jenny announced that Ben had popped the question in 2019 while they were in France, and she said yes.

Article continues below advertisement

On her social media, Jenny wrote, "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going" (excerpt via People).