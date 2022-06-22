Jenny Slate Says 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' Is a "Detailed, Painstaking Piece of Work" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you're looking for a heartfelt comedic tale with an adorably quirky main character in search of his long-lost family, say no more. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, in theaters on June 24, spotlights a one-inch tall talking shell character named Marcel.

Voiced and written by actress and comedian Jenny Slate, Marcel sees the world through his one giant eyeball, wears two enormously large shoes (which would be totally normal if he wasn't a shell!), and has a small social circle limited to his grandmother Connie, and their pet lint, Alan.