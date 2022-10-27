Check Out 5 ~Boo-tifully~ Easy TikTok Halloween Crafts for Kids

Create your own monster this Halloween season with these adorable Frankenstein handprint keychains. Using shrink paper, paint your little ones' hands green and black and place their hand onto the paper. Once it dries, have them create a smile for their monster, cut out, hole punch the paper, and place it in the oven. Next, paint your monster with Mod Podge, glue googly eyes to your monster, and add a keychain ring.

This is the perfect gift for kids to make for their loved ones.