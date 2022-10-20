These 5 DIY Halloween TikTok Decorations Are Simply Spooktacular

Make the front of your house stand out with this ghost pumpkin archway created by @greybirchdesigns. To make, purchase cheap plastic pumpkins from your local Dollar Store and paint them with white chalk paint. Then, cut PVC pipe and attach it to your front porch. Next, drill two holes into the back of each pumpkin and lace a zip-tie through it, which is how you connect the pumpkins to the PVC pipe.

You can choose to stop there, but if you want to take your Halloween-inspired porch to the next, add Christmas lights behind the pumpkin archway and throw in a few giant fake spiders for an additional spooky feel.