The Hammer Family's Net Worth Is Mostly Thanks to Armand Hammer

Following the shocking allegations against Armie Hammer, many details of his life, including his family life, have come into the public eye. The Hammer family has a long history in the business world and has accrued a fortune over the years. Armie and his family are the subjects of the new documentary House of Hammer, which premiered on Discovery Plus on Sept. 2, 2022.

The question remains: what is the Hammer family's net worth?