What Ever Happened to Handsome Dan From 'The Vanilla Ice Project'?

Anyone who watches The Vanilla Ice Project remembers Dan Desjardin, or what his team calls him, "Handsome Dan." The cast member starred in the first season of the reality show but hasn't been seen since Season 2.

The reality show's main entourage, Vanilla Ice, aka Rob Van Winkle, has been there from the start. And the team is already in its ninth season and still stronger than ever. So the main question is: Where is Handsome Dan and what he's been up to?