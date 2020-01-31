We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Hannah John-Kamen Just Added 'The Stranger' to Her Long List of High-Profile TV Shows

There are some actors who just have a recognizable face and, thanks to a long career full of more than a dozen TV appearances, that can certainly be said for Hannah John-Kamen on The Stranger. She plays the title character in the new mystery miniseries but outside of the show, viewers probably recognize her from a variety of other TV shows and even movies.

Hannah also voiced a character in the video game Dark Souls II, for which she was nominated a BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award. From TV and movies to voice acting, chances are you've seen or heard Hannah in something over the years. And as the star of The Stranger, Hannah is just as mysterious as she has been in some of her other roles.