We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food
istock-1150306325-1582149376460.jpg
Source: iStock

Here's How to Get Tickets to 'Seltzer Land' for Summer 2020

By

Close your eyes and imagine a world where the sun is shining, there's live music playing, and you're drinking all of the hard seltzer you could ever want. This almost sounds like a fictitious utopian society, but alas, it's reality, and it's coming our way as of spring 2020. 

A hard seltzer festival called 'Seltzer Land' will be touring across the U.S. this year, so grab your sunscreen, start hydrating, and prepare to embark on a trip to bubbly paradise. Stay tuned for everything you need to know regarding Seltzer Land. From grabbing your tickets, to pricing, dates, and brands, we've got all the info.