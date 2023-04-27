Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@harleyhunt Harley Hunt Is Spreading Positivity on TikTok Amid Her Mother Letecia Stauch's Trial Harley Hunt's TikTok has been a hot topic amid her mother Letecia Stauch's murder trial. Here's the 4-1-1 on what the creator has been up to. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 27 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

It's hard to imagine being the daughter of an accused murderer. Coming to terms with the fact that a parent could be responsible for killing someone is not easy to deal with. But unfortunately, this is the life of 20-year-old content creator Harley Hunt. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Letecia Stauch, Harley’s mother, is currently on trial for the 2020 murder of her stepbrother, Gannon Stauch.

Article continues below advertisement

The publicity of the trial would be enough for most folks to keep a low profile, but Harley has seemingly found comfort with social media — in particular, TikTok. Here’s the lowdown on Harley’s TikTok content.

Article continues below advertisement

Harley Hunt is determined to use her TikTok platform to inspire people.

Cheers to moving forward! Harley appears to be trying to live a normal life and is using TikTok as a vessel to spread love and light. Harley’s TikTok bio reads, “I just want to inspire others through my content,” and it seems as if she’s sticking to her mission.

Aside from sharing videos about her boyfriend, GRWM content, and makeup videos, Harley has put a ton of energy into sharing her personal goals and life updates. In an April 25, 2023 video, Harley shared the good news of getting a job after completing an interview at a hiring event. She went on to share how her religious beliefs and faith-based thinking have done wonders for her life.

Article continues below advertisement

“I tell you, God has been moving in my life, he has been moving,” Harley shared in the video. “I feel like I’ve been waiting and having patience and faith, but to be true and honest, I was questioning God for a while. I know you have a bigger purpose for my life, but I was just questioning everything. And when I tell you his goodness is just so good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, older videos from Harley have emerged online, and one reposted by TikToker @chitchattiktokcats has gotten a lot of attention. The video, which @chitchattiktokcats posted on April 17, 2023, is a clip of a younger Harley discussing her stepbrother's disappearance and how her family and her life were destroyed because of it.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker who shared Harley's old video urged folks to support Harley, writing this text over Harley's original clip: “Pray for Harley, don't accuse her of things. She’s innocent until proven guilty. Harley has overcome so much trauma in her young life that most grown-ups would have given up. I believe in you Harley and I pray you overcome all this negativity.”

A TikTok video of Harley Hunt testifying against her mother, Letecia Stauch, has gone viral.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, Law & Crime posted a video clip on TikTok of Harley taking the stand at her mother Letecia’s trial. As we can all imagine, Harley’s testimony was emotional. “I’m still in shock,” Harley said on the stand. “I defended her for years, and I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to.”

Article continues below advertisement

@lawandcrime During her testimony in court Monday, HarleyHunt, the daughter of LeteciaStauch, said she is still in shock about her mother's arrest and involvement in her stepbrother's murder. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, GannonStauch, and dumping his body in a suitcase in Florida. "I defended her for years," Hunt cried. #law #lawandcrime #crime ♬ original sound - lawandcrime

Prosecutor Dave Young asked Harley if she recalled learning about how her father actually died and if it was an example of manipulation coming to light for her. Dave went on to inquire if Harley remembered why the state was considering filing charges against her. He then asked her to tell the jury if she knew Gannon’s body was in the back of the van she rode in with her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

“The thought just never came across my mind,” Harley said in court. “I just never thought my mom would do that. I didn’t see her to be a person that would do that. So, I never questioned it. It just never came up.” “And what would happen if you did question it?” Dave asks Harley.

RIP Sweet Boy #GannonStauch

At the end of the day all that matters is we get justice for you. 💔



#LeticiaStauch pic.twitter.com/BOQ27VE4ot — 💖JoJo (@jojoyousaidwhat) April 21, 2023