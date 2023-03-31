Home > Television > Power Source: Starz Meet Professor Harper Bonet, Councilman Tate's New Boo on 'Power Book II: Ghost' By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 31 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

You can always count on the Power Book II: Ghost writing team to add some new players into the mix. So far, Season 3 has introduced viewers to two new love interests, Kiki Travis (Moriah Brown) and Salim Ashe Freeman (Petey McGee).

Adding to the list of newbies is Professor Harper Bonet (Keesha Sharp). At first, most viewers believed that she simply took Professor Milgram’s place at Stansfield University. However, given that Professor Bonet has some history with the sleazy-yet-handsome Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), folks are wondering about her background. So, who is Professor Harper Bonet on Power Book II: Ghost? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Starz Harper Bonet (Keesha Sharp) on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Harper Bonet is the American Psyche professor at Stansfield University and an old friend of Councilman Tate's.

OG Power fans know that Councilman Tate can’t resist a woman who’s drop-dead gorgeous with the brains to match. And of course, Professor Bonet fits the bill. In the Season 3 premiere, viewers first got introduced to Professor Bonet in the American Psyche course that Diana, Effie, and Tariq all are enrolled in.

Later in the episode, Professor Bonet bumped into Councilman Tate on his way to the Zeke Cross memorial. Although Councilman Tate had an attractive woman on his arm, all parties felt the chemistry between Councilman Tate and Professor Bonet. Councilman Tate was surprised to see Professor Bonet on campus since she was working at Howard University. However, she explained that the political science department at Stansfield made her an offer she couldn’t refuse as they joked about the predominantly white institution.

Source: Starz Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) and his date Angela (Hope Blackstock) on 'Power Book II: Ghost'

Upon parting ways, Councilman Tate asked for them to catch up at a later time and Professor Bonet took him up on the offer. In Season 3 Episode 3, Professor Bonet and Councilman Tate met up for a coffee date. She inquired about Angela — the woman Councilman Tate attended the memorial with — to which he explained her being nothing more than a date.

As Professor Bonet scolded Tate for bringing a date to a memorial, he revealed that Professor Bonet was his only real relationship. Interestingly, Tate teased Professor Bonet about breaking up with him but expressed that he's been laser-focused on work since the breakup.

Source: Starz Professor Harper Bonet (Keesha Sharp) and Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate)

After Councilman Tate expressed how much he missed her, they shared a kiss that was rudely interrupted by Prosecutor Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook) and Detective Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen). So, it’s safe to say that Tate may have a new girlfriend. Hopefully, he doesn’t run her away with his grimy antics.

Keesha Sharp is a well-respected actress with over 40 acting credits.

If Keesha looks very familiar to you, that’s because she has quite the résumé under her belt. Most folks remember Keesha from her days as Monica Charles Brooks on the hit TV series Girlfriends.

