'Power Book V: Influence' Will Be Centered Around Our Favorite Shady Politician

'Power Book V: Influence' Will Be Centered Around Our Favorite Shady PoliticianBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 8 2022, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
“I have four spinoff shows coming so don’t trip.” These are the words rapper and film producer 50 Cent shared with fans on social media upon the final season of the original Power series in May 2019. Promising four spinoffs to fans comes with a serious level of responsibility, but 50 Cent has never folded.
For folks keeping count, 50 Cent has so far come through with three of the four spinoffs he promised. Over the years, viewers have watched as Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and now Power Book IV: Force have kept the Powerverse in a chokehold. So, the question stands: Will Power Book V ever come to fruition? Here’s everything that we know.
'Power Book: V' is officially in the works and centered around our favorite shady politician.
One thing for certain, two things for sure — 50 Cent is a man who always delivers! According to a July 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Power creator Courtney Kemp shared that Power Book V: Influence is officially a go. In fact, Courtney shared that Power Book V: Influence was in pre-production at the time.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Power Book V: Influence shines a light on Councilman Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) and his journey to try and maximize his political power. Throughout the Powerverse, Councilman Tate has kept one goal in mind — being at the top of New York City’s political elite.
However, Councilman Tate is known to keep one foot in street life and another in the political world. He’s had a few wins and endured some losses, so the chances of Councilman Tate making his political aspirations a reality is truly a roll of the dice.
Who is in the ‘Power Book V: Influence’ cast?
Fans are excited to see Councilman Tate be the focus in Power Book V: Influence. Additionally, there has been growing interest in who will be Councilman Tate’s adversaries or allies on his quest to join the political crème de la crème.
The full cast has yet to be revealed. But, per Courtney, it looks like fans can expect a resurgence of old characters coming in and out of the series, along with fresh faces just like the other Power Book stories.
“We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows,” Courtney said in a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don’t get their own spinoff, they will show up in places. We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want.”
When is the ‘Power Book V: Influence’ release date?
After seeing the lengths Councilman Tate will go to get his way, it's no surprise that viewers are excited to watch his storyline unfold in the new series. Unfortunately, showrunners have yet to announce the release date for the series.
Although there is no set premiere date, that doesn’t mean fans should panic. With the new release of Power Book IV: Force, it’ll likely take some time for showrunners to choose a release date, plan a press rollout schedule, and more.
Until then, be sure to watch all the Power Book stories so you’re up to date on all the new happenings in the Powerverse.