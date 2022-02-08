'Power Book V: Influence' Will Be Centered Around Our Favorite Shady Politician

The full cast has yet to be revealed. But, per Courtney, it looks like fans can expect a resurgence of old characters coming in and out of the series, along with fresh faces just like the other Power Book stories.

“We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows,” Courtney said in a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don’t get their own spinoff, they will show up in places. We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want.”