Harrison Ford Played a Dashing Rogue All the Way to the Bank With This Hefty Net Worth From a galaxy far, far away to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford knows how to play a charming rogue. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 13 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you think of the original Star Wars series, who comes to mind? How about Indiana Jones? Two of the most beloved and famous movie franchises in Hollywood history have several things in common. But most notably, they share Harrison Ford. By embracing science fiction and being willing to play the lovable rogue, the Chicago native was a household name by the early 1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison's domination of Hollywood hasn't really slowed in the intervening years. Although he's not dodging boulders or getting into "who shot first" conflicts with Greedo these days, he's still on top of his game. That game has netted him an impressive net worth that reflects his decades as a Hollywood star, and all-around nice guy. Here's what we know about Harrison Ford's net worth and his personal life when the cameras are off.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Ford's net worth reflects his decades of success in Hollywood.

Harrison was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 13, 1942. His parents were in show business in their own right, with his mother Dorothy working as a radio host and his father, John William, working as an actor. All of this success has earned him an estimated net worth of around $300 million.

Harrison Ford Actor Net worth: $300 million Harrison Ford is a legendary Hollywood actor who starred in box office hits like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more. He lives in Wyoming with his wife Calista Flockhart. Birthdate: July 13, 1942 Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois Marriages: 3 (Mary Marquardt m. 1964-1979; Melissa Mathison m. 1983-2004; Calista Flockhart m. 2010-present)

Article continues below advertisement

With a childhood immersed in expression and art, Harrison flourished. He has appeared in dozens of films over the past 70 years, including films that have grossed more than $5.4 billion in North America and over $9.3 billion worldwide, according to Wikipedia. Those films include the aforementioned Star Wars and Indiana Jones series, along with American Graffiti, Blade Runner, The Patriot Games, and many more.

He has won dozens of awards as well, including an AFI Life Achievement Award, Cecil B. DeMille Award, Honorary César, and an Honorary Palme d'Or. Additionally, Harrison has received nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild awards, and five Golden Globe awards.

Article continues below advertisement

When the cameras are off, he might just be a low-key chill guy.

He's bigger than life in many ways and is widely considered a Hollywood legend. But who is Harrison Ford when the cameras are off? Harrison appears to be a laid-back guy who loves his family. As of 2025, he is still married to his third wife, a famed actor in her own right — Calista Flockhart. And he has five children as well, all adults now.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In a 2025 interview with WSJ. Style, Harrison snarked about people just now recognizing his sense of humor. He also shared his future goals, including his plans to "stop acting." However, don't worry — he plans to finish the projects he's working on first.

Article continues below advertisement

It's interesting to note, Harrison's heroics are not limited to his on-screen efforts. Business Insider reports that he once found a lost Boy Scout, and rescued a woman trapped on the top of a mountain.

Article continues below advertisement